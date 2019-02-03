Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: Last rites held for one pilot in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the tragic accident at HAL Airport, which claimed the lives of two test pilots of Indian Air Force, the funeral of one of the pilots Squadron Leader Siddharath Negi was held in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The remains of Negi were completely charred after the accident due to which the funeral of the 33-year-old pilot from Dehradun was held in the city. He was buried at Kalpalli cemetry at Sarvagnanagar with full state honours. According to sources, Negi died on his birthday.

The body of Squadron Leader Samir Abrol (31), who had initially survived the accident only to breathe his last later, was flown to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Last rites of Abrol are expected to be performed at his native on Sunday.