NK Layout Site allottees get one more month to pay

Two Bangalore Development Authority sources confirmed the development and said an official notification will be issued shortly. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Providing a huge relief to 2,500 allottees who got sites in the 2nd phase at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, the last date for payment of the final amount for the land has been extended by another 30 days.

This is the second extension period provided for the allottees with the first 30-day extension period announced on December 16 set to expire by Feburary-end or March first week depending on the date of the site allotment.

Allottees will now get time till March-end or first week of April to make the full payment.

“With the additional 30 days provided now, the allottees now get an overall time period of 120 days to make the full payment without any penalty being charged,” said a top official.  

