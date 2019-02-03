Old pilot from Dehradun was held in the city.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HAL airport, which sees regular test flights, has attracted a large following of aviation enthusiasts who prefer to live close to the airport for their interest in military aircraft.

All around the airport, there are several densely populated residential areas and those living here say that for them, hearing the roar of a fighter jet or the sound of a chopper are part of their daily lives.

The crash on Friday, which claimed the lives of two pilots, was a matter of grave concern for them as two lives were lost, but many say that they are not even thinking of moving out of the area.

But those who have no interest in aircraft have voiced some apprehension.

“Friday’s crash has forced us to think about how safe it would be to live next to an airport where military flights are regularly tested,” said Ann Thomas, whose house in KR Garden, is adjoining the airport boundary wall.