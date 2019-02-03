Out on bail, stalker harasses woman ex-employer in Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman, who got a stalker arrested by the police, has been forced to knock on the doors of the cops again, barely a few months later. The stalker was warned by a court and let out on bail. But a few months after he was out of jail, he is said to have got into his old ways.

The accused, Vijay R Gowda, who used to work as a car driver for the woman’s family, was sacked a year ago after he started harassing the woman. According to the complaint filed with Baiyappanahalli police, Gowda would misbehave with her, call her repeatedly and make sexual advances.

When she was alone at home one day last January, he misbehaved with her again, leading her to file a complaint. Gowda was then arrested and he was in jail for a few months. He was then let out on bail with a warning.

However, after lying low for six months, from October, he again started calling the woman and abusing her. Speaking to TNSE, the woman said, “He would drive the car whenever I went back to my native village. However, I then found out that he had started telling people from my village that he was in a relationship with me. He downloaded my photos from Facebook and told people that he had married me. He also managed to siphon off some money from funds I had kept to contest an election at our local APMC yard,” she said.

She blocked his number but he called from different numbers.

“When I went to the police station with my husband two days ago, he called and my husband attended the call. After that he has not called me,” she said, adding that Gowda had claimed to have political connections which would keep him from being arrested.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. He has threatened to rape her and her daughter and has also threatened to kill them.”

Gowda has filed a complaint in court against the woman alleging that she owed him money from 2016. This complaint is pending.