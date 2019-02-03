Relocation firm to pay Rs 60,000 for damaged TV while shifting from US to Bengaluru

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Chennai-based packing and moving agency had to pay heavily for damage caused to a television set while shifting it from the US to Bengaluru. Universal Relocations, the one-stop relocation firm, was ordered to pay Rs 60,000 to the complainant, B S Shashikumar, residing at Pragathinagar in the city.

After hearing the arguments, Bengaluru Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum comprising president T Shobhadevi and member V Anuradha recently ordered Universal Relocations to pay Rs 50,000 compensation for damaging the TV set, Rs 5,000 litigation cost and Rs 5,000 for causing mental agony to the complainant.

According to the order, Shashikumar, during his stay in the US, hired the services of Universal Relocations to shift his household articles, including the television set(newly purchased Sony 49 inch LED), from USA to Bengaluru for total consideration of $500 (approximately Rs 33,000) on August 28, 2017 and paid $300 as advance.

On November 13, 2017, the firm informed the complainant that the shipment reached Chennai post in a safe condition and was cleared by the Customs on November 23. The Customs officials valued the television set at Rs 50,000. As told by Universal Relocations, the complainant has paid Rs 19,310 towards customs duty.

But on November 29, the packing and moving agency sent a mail to the complainant stating, “Dear Shashikumar Sundar, I am sorry about your shipment damages.” While filing the complaint, Shashikumar had provided the consumer forum all necessary documents like booking of the television set, the bill, e-mail communication and photographs of TV set damage.

On hearing the complainant, the forum issued notice to the agency but it did not appear before it and contested the matter. Therefore, the forum passed the exparte order.

“The documents filed by the complainant clarify about the transportation of the TV. Universal Relocations collected the charges for the transportation. But the article reached the complainant’s house on December 2, 2017, in a damaged condition. However, the packing and moving agency gave a deaf ear to the complaint,” the forum said.

The forum also mentioned in the order that when the complainant issued legal notice, the agency agreed to settle the matter to Rs 20,000, but it was not acceptable to the former. The complainant’s demand for a Rs 50,000 as compensation is reasonable, the forum said.