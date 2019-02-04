45 cases of RTE quota violations per month, says task force

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Right to Education (RTE) task force, run by five NGOs in Karnataka, receives 45 complaints per month about private schools in Bengaluru, which charge tuition fees from parents who apply through the quota.

Despite receiving money from the government to provide free education until the age of 14, the schools illegally charge Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 annually.

Nagasimha Rao, coordinator and state convenor of RTE task force, said, “As per the RTE act, private schools should not charge for tuition, uniforms and books. Parents who are handloom workers, sweepers, auto drivers, construction labourers, office peons, etc earn Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per month.”

Rao added that schools expect them to pay Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000 for the annual school fee. In addition, they make demands about having to buy a specific brand of sports shoes for the child, which costs around Rs 5,000, extra pay for dance classes, etc. “In one case that we received, the child was punished because the parents could not pay the fee,” he said. In some of the complaints they received, if the situation becomes unbearable, the child stops attending school.

Complaints ignored

“When parents approach block education officers, their complaints are ignored. They then approach higher-ups in the education department, but no action is taken against the school. The parents finally come to us or the Karnataka State Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR),” Rao explained.

Mariswami, former acting chairman and member of KSCPCR, said, “We used to receive at least 100 cases a month from Bengaluru. This is because action is not taken by the education department.”

KSCPCR sends the school a notice and recommends the education department to act against them. Mariswami said the education department has the power to make the school return the parent’s money and even cancel their licence. “However, they don’t and parents come to us for help,” he added.

PC Jaffer, commissioner, Department of Public Instruction (DPI) said, “The legal position of the department, as per government orders, is that the schools cannot charge for tuition, uniforms, computer classes, library fees, etc if the child has applied through the RTE quota. The complaints are taken up by District Education Regulatory Authority. We have been conducting sensitisation programmes with department officials since 2017 to enforce RTE act actively. There have been cases where schools have been sent notices and fines. The KSCPCR can only recommend complaint cases to us, but action has to be taken by the education department.”

Demands made

The schools expect them to pay Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000 for the annual school fee. In addition, they make demands about having to buy a specific brand of sports shoes for the child that costs around Rs 5,000, pay extra for dance classes, etc.