Bishop sexual harassment case handed over to Central Crime Branch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alleged sexual harassment case, which was registered against Bishop P K Samuel in Shivajinagar, has been handed over to Central Crime Branch after the victim approached home minister MB Patil. Senior police officials said that the case was transferred on Sunday and the probe was initiated.

On Thursday, a 27-year-old woman accused Bishop P K Samuel of the Central Diocese, and one of his associates of sexually harassing her. The complaint came a day after she attempted suicide in a private hospital in Shivajinagar, after confronting the Bishop.

A senior police officer from CCB said, “We have received a case and we are verifying the facts based on the allegations in the FIR. A team is inspecting the spot where the incident allegedly took place, and are also issuing a notice to the Bishop to appear before the investigating officer.”

An officer from Shivajinagar police station said that the statement of the victim was recorded in the hospital where she was undergoing treatment. All documents related to the case were transferred on Saturday. “We cannot comment on the case as the victim met the home minister and demanded a probe by CCB.”

In 2013, the woman had approached Kothanur police to file a case of atrocity against Vinod Dasan, a close aide of the clergyman. She had alleged that Vinod had harassed her a year ago and she was also forced to divorce her first husband.

In her current complaint, she said that on January 21, Vinod had gone to her house and asked her to withdraw the complaint. “He asked me to come with my husband to meet a person at Trinity Church, where the Bishop took me to a nearby compound and offered `1 crore and a job, so I withdraw the cased. When I refused, he misbehaved with me and also threatened me,” she said. Upset, she attempted suicide by consuming poison. However, the Bishop has denied the allegations levelled by the woman.

The Karnataka Central Diocese, in a statement on the incident said, “The Bishop categorically denies the allegations and complaints filed by an unknown person against him. From all available information, it is evident that there is a concerted effort by a group of people to vilify and tarnish the image of the Bishop, to the extent of filing a false police complaint. The Bishop is willing to face the investigations with a clear conscience and is sure that the truth will prevail.”