Breast cancer is a ‘guy thing’ too, say oncologists

While many believe that cancer of the breast mostly affects women, oncologists in the state say that of the total breast cancer cases they come across ever year, two per cent of them are male.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pramanthan Rajan (name changed), a 34-year-old IT professional in the city was in for a shock when he recently visited a doctor following a swelling in his left armpit. He was referred to an oncologist, who diagnosed him with advanced stage breast cancer.

While many believe that cancer of the breast mostly affects women, oncologists in the state say that of the total breast cancer cases they come across ever year, two per cent of them are male. Most male patients approach doctors when its too late, usually during third or fourth stage. And the reason for this, doctors says, is the misconception that only women are prone to breast cancer.

According to data available from KIDWAI Memorial Institute of Oncology, of the total 1,200 breast cancer cases they see annually, at least 30 to 35 are male. In addition, there there are upto 10,000 every year.
Dr C Ramachandra, director of the hospital said, “There is still a notion that only women are susceptible to breast cancer. Men are too, and we are seeing cases where men come in for an examination in the
advanced stages.”

Even private hospitals are witnessing this rise. According to their data, they see at least five male breast cancer cases every year. Dr M Chandrashekar, Surgical Oncologist from Apollo Hospital Bengaluru said, “The reason for this is lack of awareness, mistaking cancer for gynaecomastia fat deposition and not doing a self breast examination.”

According to Dr G Girish, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Laparoscopic Surgery at Aster CMI Hospital, breast cancer in men tends to show up at later stages in comparison to women. “The reason for this is overlying skin, underlying muscles and spread to nodes in armpit. Last year, out of the total breast cancer patients treated in our hospital, two were male patients with breast cancer. Obesity may be an indirect contributor to male breast cancer,” he said.

