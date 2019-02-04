Gang of four abducts man, robs him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four men kidnapped and robbed a techie when he was waiting for his transport on Hosur Main Road on Saturday. He managed to escape from the gang on Sunday evening, and filed a case in Parappana Agrahara police station.

The victim, Anurag Sharma (27), who works in a private software company in Chennai had come to the city for personal work. He was waiting for a bus to Chennai at 12.30am when the gang approached him in a car and offered to give him a ride. But as soon as he got into the vehicle, the gang assaulted Anurag and threatened him with a knife.

The men tied his hands and legs and pushed him under the seat. The accused took his ATM card and forced him to reveal the PIN. They then went around ATMs and withdrew Rs 45,000 from his account. Anurag somehow managed to escape from near an ATM at Chandapura and approached auto drivers for help. The police have gathered CCTV footage to nab the accused.