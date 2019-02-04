Home Cities Bengaluru

Man uploads video on FB, ends his life

Upset over alleged harassment by in-laws, an undertrial prisoner committed suicide at his house in Chennammanakere, Achukattu.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The incident took place three days ago, but came to light only on Sunday when the neighbours got a foul smell from his house. Police said that on January 30, the deceased Nagaraju (41) had recorded a selfie video accusing his mother-in-law Rajamma and brother-in-law Harish of harassing him over a property issue.

Nagaraju, a resident of Banashankari Stage III was under judicial custody for four years, for allegedly killing his wife, Jyothi. He was recently out from the jail after getting a bail and was staying alone.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, you can get in touch with SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open 10am to 10pm).

