Man uploads video on FB, ends his life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over alleged harassment by in-laws, an undertrial prisoner committed suicide at his house in Chennammanakere, Achukattu.

The incident took place three days ago, but came to light only on Sunday when the neighbours got a foul smell from his house. Police said that on January 30, the deceased Nagaraju (41) had recorded a selfie video accusing his mother-in-law Rajamma and brother-in-law Harish of harassing him over a property issue.

Nagaraju, a resident of Banashankari Stage III was under judicial custody for four years, for allegedly killing his wife, Jyothi. He was recently out from the jail after getting a bail and was staying alone.

