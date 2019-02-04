Septuagenarian raped, dies in hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 70-year-old woman was found brutally raped inside a shed, in a graveyard in Roopena Agrahara, near Bommanahalli, on Saturday evening. Police suspect that she was raped, as her hands and feet were bound, and she was lying nude.

The woman’s daughter-in-law found her lying in a pool of blood, and went in search of the accused, before police reached the spot and arrested him.The accused, Harish, 20, is said to be a neighbour of the victim, and a petty thief who habitually harassed women.The senior citizen, who lived with her family in Gulbarga Colony, would often graze sheep in the graveyard.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.30pm, when the woman entered a shed in the graveyard to tie her sheep. Harish is suspected to have followed her inside, locked the shed and raped her, before attacking her with a blunt weapon. He then fled the scene and was at a nearby shop, when he was caught by the woman’s daughter-in-law.

The injured woman was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where she died on Sunday afternoon. Police are waiting for medical reports for further investigation, and Bommanahalli police have booked Harish for rape and attempt to murder.

The woman’s daughter-in-law told TNIE, “It was around 4pm, I was washing clothes at my house when I noticed Harish heading towards the graveyard, where he often went. When my mother-in-law didn’t return, I went looking for her and found her lying nude in a pool of blood. Her hands and feet were bound with cloth.”

She alerted neighbours, who said that they had seen Harish leaving the shed. “I searched for him and found him at a shop. I slapped him and tied his hands with my dupatta, and police came and took him into custody,” she said.