State is not interested in suburban rail, says MP P C Mohan

BENGALURU: Lashing out at the state government for asking the railways to fulfil 19 conditions for the dedicated suburban rail project, to be implemented in the city, Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan said that the state was not interested in pursuing the project, as it would eat into the revenues generated by its Metro services.

After flagging off a new Diesel Electric Multiple Unit train at Baiyappanahalli railway station, Mohan said, “Instead of listing 19 items, the state could have spelt out one statement, stating it was not interested in going ahead with the project.”

Addressing concerns of the state, that Metro ridership would fall due to the higher pricing of its tickets, Mohan said that the cost of a ticket between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri by a suburban train would come to `25, whereas the same distance by a Metro would cost `150. “The State is worried about losing its revenue,” he said.

“Moreover, you can just take a suburban train from point to point, whereas in case of Metro trains, one has to change trains midway, to change directions,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, the MP said that the core business of railways was in running long-distance trains. “Taking care of local services was the state’s responsibility. However, railways has come forward to shoulder the burden of the suburban rail project for Bengaluru. It has agreed to bear 20 per cent of the cost of the project, along with an equal share given by the state, so that 60 per cent can be mobilised through loans,” he added. The railways has gone out of its way to make the suburban project a reality, but the state was creating problems, he added.