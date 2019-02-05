Home Cities Bengaluru

Three held for robbing, abducting techie

Parappana Agrahara police on Sunday arrested three persons who kidnapped a Chennai-based techie and withdrew Rs 45,000 from his ATM cards.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Parappana Agrahara police on Sunday arrested three persons who kidnapped a Chennai-based techie and withdrew Rs 45,000 from his ATM cards. The accused had offered him a drop to Chennai on Saturday on Hosur Main Road, before he was beaten and robbed. Three of the accused were caught within 24 hours after the incident came to light. They have been identified as Ganesh (29), Sridhar (30) and Umesh (20), they are residents of Chandapura, near Anekal. The police have seized their car (Omni) and the fourth accused is still at large. 

A senior police officer said that the gang had kidnapped Anurag Sharma in the early hours of Saturday when he was waiting for a bus to reach his home in Chennai. After he boarded the vehicle, they thrashed him and also threatened him with a knife. They took out money from his wallet and also snatched his debit card and withdrew Rs 45,000. After a few hours he was pushed out of the car. The techie later approached the police to file a complaint.

“Based on information shared by Sharma, the police have observed that the prime accused, Ganesh was out of jail recently, and was also captured by a CCTV camera in an ATM. He was nabbed at his house and later revealed the names of his associates. Ganesh has been registered under several house-burglary cases in CK Achukattu, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Vijayanagar and Subramanyapura police stations. He had hatched the robbery plot a day earlier and even bought a car from his friend. Further investigations are underway,” said an official.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robbing Abduction of Techie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp