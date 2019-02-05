A Raja in the world of theatre

Tina Shashikanth By

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s performing arts scene has seen several home-grown artistes making their mark – both on and off stage. If you mention Rajguru Hoskote in musical and theatre circles, you will be in for a surprise, because someone will tell you that this 1983-born young artiste has completed 30 years in the field already.

Hoskote made his musical debut when he was just a five-year-old. Hailing from North Karnataka, his father is renowned folk scholar and performer Gururaj Hosakote who composed and sang more than 4,000 songs. His mother Kamala Gururaj always encouraged Hoskote’s musical aspirations. Performing on stage along with his father, Hoskote gained expertise in playing several musical instruments. Even as a student in VV Puram’s Bangalore High School, he actively took part in extra-curriculars, his teachers recall fondly.

While studying at VV Puram College, he trained in various folk dance varieties such as pooja kunitha, pattada kunitha, kamsale and kangeelu. While pursuing his degree at Surana College, he started mulling over joining the theatre. He was mentored by famed theatre personality Krishnamurthy Kavattar. From performing backstage, Hoskote proceeded to become a seasoned stage performer.His life partner Nayana Sooda is a theatre artiste and director. Rajguru says she has been his pillar of strength since he met her in 2014.Rajguru stepped on stage as a professional theatre actor by performing in poet H S Venkatesh Murthy’s play, Kamsayana.

A few years later, he founded the theatre troupe ‘Sathvika’ with 30 artistes, wrote and performed the play, Baduku Jatakabandi, directed by Krishnamurthy Kavattar. His 55-minute play, Ondu Premakathe involving nine artistes was performed in nine different theatres across Bengaluru at the same time and created a Limca record. Including Sathvika and Rangapayana, he has worked as a music director for about 500 plays in several languages. He has also directed a movie titled Samayada Hinde Savaari based on a novel which will release shortly. He has been conducting an annual theatre festival in memory of Kannada actor/director Shankar Nag.

As a musician, music director, drama director, light designer and tool designer, Raj Guru has evolved as a nuanced, muti-talented artiste in the field of performing arts. He has received several awards in recognition of his talent. “Through Guru Gaana Deekshe, we hope to pay a fitting tribute to our teacher Rajguru Hoskote, for inspiring us,” say members of Sathvika and Rangapayana.

Setting the stage on fire

Sathvika and Rangapayana theatre troupes will be conducting a musical event titled ‘Guru Gaana Deekshe’ on February 6, 2019 at Ravindra Kalakshetra from 5.30pm onwards.