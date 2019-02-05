Actor Manisha Koirala creates awareness about cancer in Bengaluru

Akhila Damodaran By

BENGALURU: Renowned actor Manisha Koirala has fought a long and hard battle with cancer. She firmly believes that one can overcome the disease by adapting a positive attitude and healthy lifestyle. While speaking at the World Cancer Day celebrations at Manipal Hospitals on Monday, she urged people not to lose hope when they are diagnosed with cancer.

“Today, I take the opportunity to dedicate this day to all cancer patients, survivors and conquerors. Back in 2012 when I was struck by cancer, I came across many positive stories that gave me immense amount of strength. I also heard about the most harrowing experiences that one could go through,” she said. When she learned about her ovarian cancer, it took her about a year to accept it. “I would read every possible positive story on cancer survivors. I decided to just stay calm, brave and positive to face the situation. My cancer was detected at an advanced stage. Yet, I never lost hope. I knew that this would be tough journey but I am glad I survived,” she says.

Accepting and battling the disease helped her realise who her true friends and family are. Hence, she believes cancer came as a gift to her life. “I have taken charge of my life. I ensure I eat right and stay active,” she says. Life after cancer has also come with its own share of challenges, she says, adding that people at work worry about their projects falling through if she falls sick again. “When I was playing the role of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s mother who passed away due to cancer, it was difficult. I wasn’t sure if I could pull off the character, being the legend that she is,” she adds. But writing the book, Healed was even more challenging as the actor had to recollect every specific detail of the pain and trauma she had been through.

Koirala has been vocal about her battle against the big C and adds that preventive lifestyle and early detection is the key.