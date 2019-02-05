Home Cities Bengaluru

Being around dogs, cats might help cure depression, cancer

The goal of Animal Assisted Therapy is to improve a patient’s social, emotional or cognitive functioning

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The benefits of having a pet around the house are well known and our furry friends can be even more helpful for those in need of therapy or who are struggling with illnesses or impairments. Animals assisted therapy techniques are quite common globally but are yet to become popular in the city. It an alternative therapy type that involves animals as a form of treatment. The goal of Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) is to improve a patient’s social, emotional or cognitive functioning.

To help pet owners and even those looking for a little help with their daily life, For Love of All Pets (FLOAP), a pet service organisation in the city, along with Animal Angels, a Pune-based foundation, will be organising a workshop on February 10 to help people understand AAT. The event aims to bring awareness to the people and fill the gap between interaction and therapy.

Talking about the positive effects of pets, Shruthi V Nithin, founder of FLOAP, said, “We wanted to conduct an awareness programme on how animals improve our lives and make us happier. We collaborated with Animal Angels since they are specialised in ATT since 2003. We aim to work with schools, colleges on AAT programmes and bring in human-animal interaction.”

As part of the workshop, those attending will be interacting with a therapy dog and volunteers will explain to the audience how these pets can be trained to assist with therapy. “We go through different levels of assessment and train them,” explains Shruthi adding that once trained, these animals can help those struggling with stress levels, depression, autism, cancer and so on.

According to Meenal Kavishwar, founder of Animal Angels, there is a growing interest among people to train their pets for therapy work. “Anybody can be a therapy dog-handler,” she said. The team has been working in the field of animal-assisted therapy for more than a decade now with special schools, old-age homes and hospitals. The workshop also invites those interested from any age group.  “This can even help therapists in their field as well,” added Shruthi.

The workshop will be held at a centre in AECS layout and the registration fee for the same will be `3,500.

