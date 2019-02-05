Home Cities Bengaluru

Chug-chug goes the train at a faster pace

Suburban and long-distance trains passing through the Cantonment-Whitefield stretch are set to get an extra push as the signalling system will turn automatic.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

First stage of the signalling will be between Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suburban and long-distance trains passing through the Cantonment-Whitefield stretch are set to get an extra push as the signalling system will turn automatic. It is expected to be commissioned some time in mid-February by the Bengaluru division of South-Western Railway (SWR). The project, covering around 19 km, was seen missing multiple deadlines – September 2018, December 2018 and January 2019 – and will, hopefully, see light of the day soon.

Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru division R S Saxena and Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR E Vijaya confirmed the development and said it will be done in stages. The `12 crore project was sanctioned in the 2018-2019 budget.“The physical commissioning will be done between February 15-20,” they said.

According to a railway official, “The first stage of the signalling will be between Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli, which is likely to be commissioned on the night of February 10. The approval for the same has been given by the railway board. The second stage is between Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram, which is likely to be commissioned on the morning of February 18. The third stage is between KR Puram and Whitefield, which will be commissioned by the evening of February 19.”

“The proposal for the second and third stage is yet to be sent from the zonal headquarters to the railway board. It will be done in two days and the approvals should be received by the end of this week,” the official added. This form of signalling helps railways run more trains and on time. It will reduce delays and make the overall operations more efficient.

Commenting on the same, transport expert from Praja RAAG advocacy group, Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “If one train is arriving late, the second train gets delayed usually. With automatic signalling, the system redetermines the train movement and ensures the second train can enter the platform on time. This brings down the station master’s stress, as s/he no longer has to manually make decisions about which train can come in or depart.”

He further added that the distance given between two trains when departing from one station is two km at present. With automatic signalling, it can be brought down to 0.5 km. This way, more trains can be taken in. For example, trains going towards Mysuru from Cantonment can move out faster.

Suburban Cantonment-Whitefield stretch South-Western Railway

