Couple promises techie Singapore job, robs him of Rs 2.3 lakh

Jyothi offered him a job in Singapore and claimed to have already settled several job aspirants in the island nation.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

The couple who conned the techie

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 30-year-old techie was conned by a couple who offered him a job in Singapore and cheated him of Rs 2.3 lakh. The Marathahalli police on Sunday arrested the prime accused Lokesh Narayanachari (38), an autorickshaw driver. However, Lokesh’s wife  — said to be the mastermind — is still at large.Police said the victim Mahesh (name changed), who is from Andhra Pradesh and is a resident of Munnekolala, works with a software company in Whitefield and met Lokesh (also a relative) through one of his common friends.

Jyothi offered him a job in Singapore and claimed to have already settled several job aspirants in the island nation.She convinced Mahesh that her friends, who have settled there, will help him get a job for higher salary. Mahesh was easily convinced as the couple also offered him free accommodation in Singapore. The couple demanded `2.3 lakh to process Mahesh’s visa, which he transferred to Jyothi’s account. 

A day later, Mahesh contacted them over phone, but their phones were switched off. That was when he realised he was cheated. He then approached the Marathahalli police. Police nabbed Lokesh from his house on Hosa Road near Parappana Agrahara. He had withdrawn the entire cash that Mahesh had transferred and spent it on buying home appliances for his rented house and repay his debt. 

Lokesh, who had a travel business, had incurred losses and was forced to close the firm. That’s when he started riding an autorikshaw for a livelihood. Police suspect that the couple could have cheated several people like Mahesh. A senior police officer said, “Those conned by Lokesh can approach the city police to file a case against him. We are yet to ascertain the exact role of Jyothi who escaped.”

“When I met the couple in May 2018, they made calls to Singapore to convince me that they were genuine. They also gave me some contacts (in Singapore) to convince me how they were helped by the couple. So I believed them and paid the money in three installments. I came to know that they were frauds and had been thrashed by locals.  The strange thing is that the police did not arrest Jyothi,” Mahesh told TNIE.

