Gang cons parents with ‘modelling’ lure

 Ruman Kumar Singh, a parent like many others, fancied the idea of enrolling his 20-month-old child in a modelling competition.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ruman Kumar Singh, a parent like many others, fancied the idea of enrolling his 20-month-old child in a modelling competition. A gang in the city capitalises on this, and has conned at least 15 parents in a week. They set up teams at malls and claimed they select children for modelling through a competition. The gang lured parents with offers of working with Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, in fashion events. 

According to a complaint filed by Ruman Kumar Singh, an IT professional, on January 8, two girls approached him when he went to Phoenix Mall with his wife and daughter. They took down his phone number and gave it to a person named Anuj Saxena. Saxena called Singh on January 16 and introduced himself as the CEO of Elite Models. He also told Singh that his child had been selected for modelling. He explained to him about a photo shoot in JP Nagar on January 19, and that 16 children from the shoot would be shortlisted for an event. 

The child was taken for the shoot, and three hours later, Singh got a WhatsApp message saying that his daughter was selected. The next day, a woman named Apoorva called Singh and asked him to pay `55,000 as portfolio charges. When Singh went to the studio for the shoot, there were around 80 parents who had come with their children. The photographer, however, was not aware of what he was to shoot. “When we called Saxena, he gave some instructions to the photographer and we completed our shoot,” said Singh.

On January 24, around midnight, Singh got a call and was told that an agreement form would be sent, which would require a payment of `1.25 lakh. On doing so, the child would get to take part in an event with Disha Patani. “On reading the copy, I suspected something was fishy, as it mentioned that models have to bear the expenses of clothes. I said I would pay only after he would videocall me. He said that if the money was not paid in another 30 minutes, my daughter would miss out the chance and disconnected the call. When I called back, his phone was switched off,” Singh told TNIE. 

On inquiring, the photographer said he was not aware of Saxena’s business. He said his studio was hired for a week and he only received  `5,800. The parents rushed to the Cyber Crime police station and found that parents from other places were similarly conned. Two cases were filed against Saxena and his team in Mahadevapura and Koramangala. 

Parents paid up to Rs 5L

An investigating officer said that some leads on the accused have been sourced, and notices issued to them. The officer said that some parents have paid up to T5 lakh to Saxena. The parents say that more than the money, they are disturbed because their emotions have been toyed with. 

