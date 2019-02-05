Snarls ahead: 92 more roads to be white-topped

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bad news for Bengaluru: The next four years will be an ordeal for road users, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set to launch its ambitious white-topping project across the city. But there’s good news too: Roads may snarl up with traffic now, but will be pothole-free for the next 30 years, says BBMP, trying to soften the blow.

BBMP, which was allocated the white-topping project in the 2016 budget, started work in 2017 to mixed response from the public, who have had to deal with traffic congestion due to diversions forced by such works.

In its first package, BBMP identified 29 major roads in the city, that include high-density corridors such as Mysuru Road, Koramangala, near Hosur Road, Outer Ring Road and others at a cost of Rs 608cr. Work was delayed due to traffic police denying diversion permission in 2017 because of the slow pace of work by BBMP.

BBMP has taken up work at Vani Vilas Road, Outer Ring Road near Nayandahalli, and West of Chord Road. Meanwhile, BBMP identified 53 roads in the city that are 93km in length that got approval of the action plan in 2017, at a cost of Rs 698 crore.

Approval was part of the second installment of the project in the city.Recently, BBMP was awarded Rs 8,015 cr sanctions for various civic and infrastructure work, under which BBMP has identified 92 roads in the city under the white-topping project, for which it wants to spend Rs1,306cr in the next three years.

BBMP wants to spend Rs 250cr in 2018-19, Rs500cr in 2019-20 and Rs556cr in 2020-21 financial years, making it Rs1,306cr for the next three years. However, top engineers in the Palike believe that the city will see the project go on for the next four years. While BBMP is currently taking up the project along the 29 roads the first instalment from the government, the second instalment of 53 roads was started recently to complete the work under various packages.

Basavaraj Kabade, Executive Engineer, Project Central, told NIE, “BBMP has listed 92 roads in the city to which the cabinet approval has already been approved. Meanwhile, the first two instalments of the project are under way. Thus, the city will see white topping work in almost all parts of the city for the next four years,” he said.