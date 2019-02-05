Stop taking us for a ride: Commuters to BMTC

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The current bus route system put in place by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is giving commuters located in IT corridors and places on the outskirts of the city nightmares as they have to navigate a maze of routes and travel long distances to get from one point to

the other.

With most routes from the outskirts operated in the direction of the Kempegowda Bus Station, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar and KR Market areas, direct routes, which would be a boon to those shuttling between outlying areas or tech parks, are sorely missed. User requests for the same are yet to be examined by the BMTC.

In the absence of such services, users are forced to wait for a long time to get the right bus that will not divert them from their route or have to change two or three buses to reach their destination on time. Most commuters find this annoying and time-consuming.

An added burden in places where there is no bus service, autos charge them extra, leaving them with no choice but to pay. “On Jail Road, from Sarjapura Road to Hosur there are no buses and even sharing auto drivers charge around `10 for distances less than one kilometre,” said Shaheen Shasha, a member of the BMTC bus user group the Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike (BBPV).

In other places, the wait is unbearably long. Vivek Kalkur, a social worker, said that there is only one bus every two hours that connects Jedi Mara to the JP Nagar Metro station, a distance of just 2.5 km directly. Buses to Kempegowda Bus Station were more frequent, but citizens collectively mentioned that they want buses directly to the airport and other parts of the city instead of changing buses in between.

According to Professor Ashish Verma, from the Indian Institute of Science, the BMTC needed to undertake a complete re-look on how its routes are decided. “The corporation needs to understand the origin and destination dimension properly. Routes should be designed to reach any place from any destination. They should be well planned and integrated,”he said.

Responding to requests by citizens for new routes, KR Vishvanath, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), said that every request was examined individually before decisions were made.