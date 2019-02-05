Water-tight city in the making

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the deadline fixed by the government, for the water supply department to bring down the level of the Unaccounted For Water (UFW) in the city to 37 per cent approaching fast, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is taking strong action against its staff to achieve this target.

Staff who have not been performing efficiently are now being regularly pulled up. Engineer-in-Chief, BWSSB, Kemparamaiah, said, “Altogether 13 employees, including Assistant Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and Meter readers, have been warned in writing about their performances. We have issued four cautionary notices, eight ordinary notices and one meter reader has been asked to offer an explanation over their unsatisfactory performances.”

Staff against whom action has been initiated belong to RPC Layout, Hampi Nagar, Vijayanagar, Kalyan Nagar, Atiguppe, Govindraj Nagar, Keshav Nagar and Magadi Road. “The cautionary notice is a serious warning to our staff. Those who have got them will be given three months to improve their performance following which they will be called for an inquiry to explain their performance,” he said.

As per the records available last month, the UFW level for the city stands at 37.28 per cent. “We are very keen on bringing it down to the limit of 37 per cent mandated by the government for March 2019,” he said.

The UFW levels in the city stood at 48 per cent six years ago and it has been reduced to a little above 37 per cent now,” he added.

The Board’s revenue is directly linked to cracking down on such illegal connections, the engineer-in-chief added. “Following the crack down on UFW and illegal connections for some time now, our revenue has been consistently crossing `100 crore for the last few months,” he said.

The UFW project which began in 2013 in Bengaluru South, East and part of Central, was extended to Bengaluru North, South East and remaining part of Central in September 2018. It replaced all pipelines below 100 mm diameter, repaired leaks and cracks in old pipelines while individuals with unauthorised connections were heavily penalised. The city saves 160 million litres of water per day because of it.