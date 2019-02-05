Youth attacks ex-boss for sacking him

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hiring a “rowdy” for work proved costly for a 53-year-old businessman after he was attacked by the former and his friends for sacking him. The injured businessman, identified as Anand Reddy, is a resident of Garvebhavipalya off Hosur Main Road, and owns a mineral water factory. Police say, the incident occurred on January 31. The accused has been identified as Madan (25). Madan’s father, who knew Reddy, approached him in August 2018 seeking a job for his son saying that he was reformed man. Reddy, on humanitarian grounds, hired Madan as his car driver.

Reddy’s brother Ashok Reddy told TNIE that Madan, within a month of his appointment, started to misbehave with the women staff of the factory. He even threatened other employees. Reddy then sacked him from work after paying him a month’s salary and told him not to return to the factory. Madan, however, failed to mend his ways, and within two months he returned to the factory and continued to harass women, said Ashok. An irked Reddy warned Madan that he would approach the police if he came to the factory again. Madan continued to visit the factory but did not create any trouble.

However, as an act of revenge, Madan and three of his friends barged into the factory at 5.30 pm on January 31 and ransacked the premises and attacked Reddy with a machete. Reddy suffered injuries on his head, legs and hands.

An investigating officer from Begur police station said that they have taken up a case of attempt to murder, trespassing and causing damage to property against Madan and his friends who are at large. Madan has pending cases in Madiwala, Bommanahalli and Parappana Agrahara police stations.