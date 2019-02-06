Home Cities Bengaluru

Anganwadi workers call off strike

Anganwadi workers called off their protest on Tuesday afternoon after the state Women and Child Development minister Jayamala assured them to look into their demands.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi workers, who had been on strike from Monday, ended their protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday after Women and Child Welfare Minister Jayamala assured them that their demands would be met | SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Anganwadi workers called off their protest on Tuesday afternoon after the state Women and Child Development minister Jayamala assured them to look into their demands. Their demands included timely remuneration, PF and gratuity facilities, upgradation of mini-anganwadis, Anganwadi workers with over 10 years of experience be promoted as supervisors, summer holidays, no departmental works, and permanent jobs.

Workers from across the state had gathered at Freedom Park in the city on Monday to stage protest. On Tuesday morning, they warned to barge into Vidhana Soudha, if the minister concerned failed to meet them by 12 noon. Around 11.45 pm, Jayamala visited the spot and heard grievances of the protesters.

“The minister assured us of discussing our grievances with the Chief Minister, and hence we called off the protest,” said a protesting Anganwadi worker. “We will again sit on agitation if our demands are not met in the upcoming state budget on February 8,” she warned.

Speaking to media after meeting protesters, Jayamala said, “We have already taken measures to fulfil some of their demands. Some need financial approval and the CM has to take a decision.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anganwadi workers Child Development minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp