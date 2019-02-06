Anganwadi workers call off strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anganwadi workers called off their protest on Tuesday afternoon after the state Women and Child Development minister Jayamala assured them to look into their demands. Their demands included timely remuneration, PF and gratuity facilities, upgradation of mini-anganwadis, Anganwadi workers with over 10 years of experience be promoted as supervisors, summer holidays, no departmental works, and permanent jobs.

Workers from across the state had gathered at Freedom Park in the city on Monday to stage protest. On Tuesday morning, they warned to barge into Vidhana Soudha, if the minister concerned failed to meet them by 12 noon. Around 11.45 pm, Jayamala visited the spot and heard grievances of the protesters.

“The minister assured us of discussing our grievances with the Chief Minister, and hence we called off the protest,” said a protesting Anganwadi worker. “We will again sit on agitation if our demands are not met in the upcoming state budget on February 8,” she warned.

Speaking to media after meeting protesters, Jayamala said, “We have already taken measures to fulfil some of their demands. Some need financial approval and the CM has to take a decision.”