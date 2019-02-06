Home Cities Bengaluru

Army copter makes emergency landing

Villagers nearby were surprised to see the chopper, its rotor blades whirring, dipping down and landing on the field. 

Published: 06th February 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

helicopter

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It was a rare sight for the villagers of Doddaguppi village in Kaggalipura, off Kanakapura Road on Tuesday afternoon, when they saw an Indian Army helicopter make an emergency landing on an agricultural field. The helicopter, Rudra, an armed version of HAL’s Dhruv helicopter, reportedly belonging to Army Aviation Corps, made an emergency landing around 1.15pm, due to a technical snag. However, both pilots were safe, as it was reportedly a precautionary landing. 

Villagers nearby were surprised to see the chopper, its rotor blades whirring, dipping down and landing on the field. “We received a call from someone, saying that an Army helicopter had landed on a field that belongs to a farmer. We rushed to the spot, and found onlookers taking photographs and videos of the helicopter,” explained a police officer from Kaggalipura police station.

Police and technical support teams rushed to the spot, and police later confirmed that the crew was safe. 
The spokesperson for HAL -- which developed Rudra, and is building some more copters for the Army and Air Force -- said that a technical team from HAL reached the site, to provide support.

Rudra is an armed version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Dhruv, indigenously developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Army. The chopper that was involved in Tuesday’s precautionary landing was brought back to HAL airport, from where it had taken off, and HAL engineers examined the aircraft to understand what went wrong. Sources at the airport said this chopper was part of a military squadron stationed there.  

“The aircraft was brought back with the help of HAL engineers, who were rushed to the site of the precautionary landing,” said Gopal Sutar, chief of Media Communications for HAL. The helicopter belonged to the Indian Army, however, there was no comment on the incident from the Ministry of Defence. Last Friday, a Mirage-2000 crashed during takeoff at HAL airport. Both pilots succumbed to injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doddaguppi village Kanakapura Road Dhruv helicopter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp