Chain snatchers rob woman constable

BENGALURU: A woman police constable who would attend to cases of women falling prey to chain snatching and pickpocketing, herself became a victim of a similar crime in the busy KR Market.

Padmavathi, who works at High Grounds police station, was in shock when she realised her gold chain had been snatched. A resident of police quarters on Bareli Street in Shanthi Nagar, Padmavathi had gone shopping when the incident occurred.

She reached KR market at around 7.30 pm. When she realised her gold chain was stolen, she kept a look out for suspicious persons in the area, but had no luck. She immediately walked to City Market police station to file a complaint. According to her, the chain weighed more than 15 grams, and was worth around Rs 30,000.

An investigating officer from City Market police station said, “We are not sure if Padmavathi lost the chain on the bus or in the market. There are no CCTV cameras where she shopped, so there are no clues. People going to the market must avoid wearing jewellery.”

When TNIE contacted Padmavathi, she refused to comment. One to two such incidents happen every month Police presence or patrolling in the market and surrounding areas has seen a dip. Recently, Dr Ambedkar’s bust was erected by unknown persons at night just a few metres away from the police station. The miscreants are still at large. Two months ago, a woman who had gone shopping was approached by another woman who was seeking directions.