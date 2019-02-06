Colleges affiliated to RGUHS owe Rs 4 crore, notices being issued 

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various medical, dental and nursing colleges in the state owe about Rs 4 crore to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) as dues towards affiliation fees. Following the audit objection and the recommendation by the legislative committee, the University is issuing notices to colleges to recover the same, by giving the colleges 10 days’ time to respond to the notice.

As per information available from RGUHS, the total amount due from affiliated colleges was around `40 crore and has been so since the inception of the University. “Many affiliated colleges have not paid the affiliation fee since the inception of the University in the year 1996-97. As there was an objection by the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department against the same.

We have become strict and have started the recovery process,” said Zohra Jabeen, Finance Officer, RGUHS. “Of the total `40 crore due, we recovered around `36 crore. Even in the `4 crore due, we have recovered around `1.5 crore and receipts have been sent for verification. Technically`2.5 crore more needs to be recovered.”

The audit objection was raised for the non-recovery of dues between 1996-97 to 2016-17, and according to the university authorities, in some cases, this due was towards penalty for late payment of affiliation fees. “Questioning this late fee, some colleges have even approached the court,” said a university official.

There are over 680 affiliated colleges under RGUHS, and as per details available with the University, 20 per cent of them owe dues.

Varying affiliation fee

The affiliation fee varies for each course. For example, for medical Under Graduate courses that have up to 100 seats, the fee for continuation of affiliation is `4,60,000. For fresh affiliation for MBBS courses, the affiliation fee is `10 lakh, and for Post Graduate medical courses the fresh affiliation fee is `20 lakh. When it comes to increase in seats for Post Graduate diploma courses, the fee is `25,000 multiplied by the number of seats.

Pending payment

