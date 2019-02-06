Ganja-smoking gang assaults three, abuses woman

HM CHAITHANYA SWA M Y By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four, allegedly smoking ganja and passing lewd comments on women passing by, attacked three men with knives and hurled abuse at a woman for objecting to their behaviour, on Sunday. The incident took place at Doddagollarahalli in West Bengaluru. The four youths escaped when the police arrived, but not before threatening to return and kill them. Rathnamma, 50, a homemaker residing near the government school at Doddagollarahalli, noticed the youths smoking ganja next to a water tank opposite her house. Angered by this, Rathnamma asked them to leave.

But they abused her and chased her away. She informed her son Anand, an electrician, and alerted Jnana Bharathi police. Police asked them to take photos for proof, and assured them that they would reach in five minutes. When Anand tried to take photos, they assaulted him. He managed to call his cousin Kumar and uncle Nagesh for help. Kumar reached in time to see Anand being assaulted.

“When we went to his rescue, they brandished knives. Anand escaped, but Kumar sustained a cut. They assaulted me too,” Nagesh narrated. When a Hoysala patrol vehicle approached, they threatened the people around that they would return to kill them, and escaped on three two-wheelers, Nagesh added. The locals managed to get the registration number of one of the two-wheelers (KA-41-ES-0739) as the other two bikes had no registration plates.

A local shopkeeper identified the four to the police as Lokesh, Vishwa, Raju and Jagadish, all residents of Bhuvaneshwarinagar and Maruthi Nagar. He said they came to the area to buy cigarettes, smoke ganja and hang out near the water tank. Nagesh said this was the third time they had called police to complain about the gang, but each time they had escaped.

An investigating officer said the gang had earlier vandalised a government school and damaged a CCTV camera. “We have taken up a case based on Rathnamma’s complaint. We have clues to their whereabouts. They will be nabbed at the earliest,” the officer said.