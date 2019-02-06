Home Cities Bengaluru

Killer Bengaluru roads claim 700 lives every year

Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified as many as 47 accident-prone spots in the city.

Killer Road

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With over 22,000 accidents in the last four years, Bengaluru has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the top three metro cities in the country to witness the highest number of accidents. Chennai and New Delhi are the other two cities, which are notorious for road accidents.On an average, 15 accidents take place daily in Bengaluru limits, presenting a scary picture. Bad road condition, road designs and motorists’ attitudes trigger a majority of accidents. The city has more than 93,000 roads 
covering around 14,000 kilometres.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified as many as 47 accident-prone spots in the city. These blackspots see more than five fatal accidents in a year. Most of them are located on the Outer Ring Road, Hosur Road, Mysuru Road and NICE Road (see list).

Urban expert V Ravichandar told The New Indian Express that poor road design is one of the main reasons behind accident. “Be it a curve or a turn, the driver will not have clear visibility points, and that leads to accidents. The civic authority concerned should put enough warning signages to alert motorists,’’ he said.

This apart, motorists do not have respect for pedestrians. On some roads, motorists tend to overspeed and accidents take place when they lose control. A few motorists, however, blame unscientific humps on many of the arterial roads behind the rising accidents in the city.According to a senior traffic police official, there are two kinds of roads in Bengaluru. “On broader and free roads, motorists drive at high speeds, which leads to accidents. On roads that are narrow, bumper-to-bumper traffic causes accidents,’’ he said.

Home Minister M B Patil has instructed the city police and the authorities concerned to come up with solutions to reduce accidents in such areas. Every year, Road Safety Week is organised to raise public awareness about traffic rules with an eye on reducing casualties due to road accidents. It is being observed this year, starting February 4.

MAJOR ACCIDENT-PRONE ROADS

Hosur Main Road, Varthur Lake Road, Outer Ring Road (Airport Road, HSR Layout, near Bheema Jewellers, forest office, Croma showroom, B Narayanapura, Ramamurthy Nagar), Koramangala Inner Ring Road, Old Airport Road, Tank Bund Road, GT Road, Mysuru Road, RMC Yard, near Navayuga toll, Chokkasandra Junction, Chamarajpet 3rd Main, Minerva Circle, Kalasipalya Main Road, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Near Puravankara Apartment on Nice Road, Nagegowdanapalya to Sompura Lake, Yogeshwaranagar Cross, MVIT Junction, Bettahalasur Junction, Meenukunte, Kannamangalaplaya Gate, Jakkur Aerodrome, Palanahalli Gate

