Man fires at friend over payment

A 50 year-old businessman opened fire on his friend over a financial issue, in Konankunte police station limits in South Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old businessman opened fire on his friend over a financial issue, in Konankunte police station limits in South Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening. The injured was identified as Sidda, 43, a resident of Banashankari, and the accused is Prahalhad, a resident of JP Nagar. The incident happened around 5.45pm at Prahalhad’s house. According to police, Sidda and Prahalhad are friends. Sidda has a borewell business, and Prahalhad had recently got some work done by him. 

DCP (South) Annamalai K said, “Sidda visited Prahalhad to receive money for the borewell job. The bill amount was Rs 75,000, which was the reason behind their argument. Prahalhad brought out his licensed revolver and shot at Sidda.”

Sidda collapsed after sustaining a bullet injury to the head, while Prahalhad escaped. Sidda was rushed to BGS Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Annamalai said the bullet was lodged in the cranium, for which Sidda had to undergo a small surgery.

“We have taken up a case of attempt to murder, under IPC Section 307 and the Indian Arms Act,” he said. Prahalhad was arrested at 9.40pm by onankunte police. According to police, Prahalhad’s revolver was registered in Subramanyapura police limits. 

