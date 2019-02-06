Optic fibre cables to reduce road cutting, say experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to urban experts, the decision of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to lay optical fibre cables (OFC) alongside power cables will help reduce not just visual pollution but also road cutting. Last year, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had conducted a drive against illegal OFCs especially those hanging from trees, poles and lying on footpaths and roads after they were accused for a nexus between BBMP officials and OFC operators.

Urban expert, V Ravichandar, said, “Apart from the initial road digging to lay optic fibre cables below the ground by BESCOM, BBMP does not have to provide permission to telecom and cable operators to dig up the road repeatedly. The corporation must also force private telecom operators to lay cables underground and must charge them commercial rates if they decide to lay them above the surface instead. This will push telecom and cable operators to resort to underground cabling.”

He added that this will reduce the risk of shocks, electrocution and ensure safety of pedestrians and commuters. BESCOM intends to lease out extra OFCs commercially, to private players, for additional revenue generation. Expert R K Misra said, “BESCOM should lay more cables than they need as the cost of laying OFCs is very less.

They can then lease it out to other players. Not only will this reduce the burden on BBMP but also can increase the roads’ longevity as the roads need not have to be dug again and again. As of now, the person giving permits in the BBMP and the person in-charge of road maintenance, are two different people. This can lead to some miscommunication and the roads being constantly dug up.”

“With BESCOM in the picture, the road will be cut every 200 metres and the fibre cables will be laid underground. This will help them for their own communication system, smart-metering and other usages,” Misra added.