Over 30 percent accidents involve two-wheelers

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accidents involving two-wheelers constitute a little over 30 per cent of the total number of accidents in the city. In the last four years, of the 22,000 accidents that took place in the city, two-wheelers were involved in 7,140 accidents. In these accidents, at least 668 people have lost their lives since 2015. Experts attribute the disturbing trend to high number of two-wheelers on the city roads. About 50 lakh out of total 70 lakh vehicles on the city roads are two-wheelers.

Two-wheelers are supposed to remain in slow lanes to allow faster or heavier vehicles move ahead. But that seldom happens, point out traffic experts and senior police officials. Some even ride on footpaths, distracting pedestrians. Over the past three years, more than 1,000 pedestrians have died in road accidents. In 2018, 276 pedestrians lost their lives.

Pawan Mulukutla, urban transport expert, said: “If two-wheeler hits any bigger vehicle, the rider tends to lose balance and accidents take place. If there is better public transport connectivity, two-wheelers can be used only to cover shorter distances,’’ he said.

“Enforcement of helmet rule is good in Bengaluru. But there are people who wear non-ISI marked helmets, putting both their lives and limbs at risk.” Pawan further suggested that there should be two-wheeler safety corridors where there is high density of two-wheelers.

