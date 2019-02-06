Home Cities Bengaluru

Pedestrian subways continue to remain idle

 In a city where the traffic is as mercilessly chaotic as it is voluminous, pedestrian subways or underpasses are the last refuge for gritty pedestrians.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Road, Pedestrian

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a city where the traffic is as mercilessly chaotic as it is voluminous, pedestrian subways or underpasses are the last refuge for gritty pedestrians. They offer walkers a safe rite of passage on the most congested and dangerous roads, and Bengaluru has at least a dozen more blueprints for underpasses across the city. Subways in the city are perhaps one of the most under-utilised facilities. And there is a long list of reasons for that - they are poorly lit, most of them serve as public urinals or as a haven for rowdies and criminals, and get easily flooded especially during heavy rains owing to poor drainage.

KR circle, Hebbal, Majestic BMTC bus stand are some areas with subways that are unfortunately closed down. Senior officials state that most of the subways are located in the central area.

“The subways have become a showpiece in the city. They are shut down and it is a waste of money spent on it,” said Prem Kumar, a resident of Shanti Nagar. Another citizen said the BBMP should come up with a different alternative on what to do with the closed subways.

Approximately, `1,000 crore had been spent on constructing 15-20 subways in the city, under the guidance of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) chief engineer (major roads) Somashekar S. However, at present, even the civic body is unaware of who exactly is in charge of the subways. “The zonal chief engineers are in charge of them and the subways are not maintained properly. I don’t know why,” said Somashekar. He also added that only a few subways are shut down and not all.

When City Express enquired with two zonal chief engineers, they both denied being in charge. “The subways do not come under us. It belongs to Major roads chief engineer as per BBMP commissioner’s order,” said B S Prasad, BBMP CE (east). Govinda Raju, BBMP CE (west) agreed, adding that only the sweeping of the subway was looked after by them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pedestrian subways Bengaluru Subways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp