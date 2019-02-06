Pedestrian subways continue to remain idle

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a city where the traffic is as mercilessly chaotic as it is voluminous, pedestrian subways or underpasses are the last refuge for gritty pedestrians. They offer walkers a safe rite of passage on the most congested and dangerous roads, and Bengaluru has at least a dozen more blueprints for underpasses across the city. Subways in the city are perhaps one of the most under-utilised facilities. And there is a long list of reasons for that - they are poorly lit, most of them serve as public urinals or as a haven for rowdies and criminals, and get easily flooded especially during heavy rains owing to poor drainage.

KR circle, Hebbal, Majestic BMTC bus stand are some areas with subways that are unfortunately closed down. Senior officials state that most of the subways are located in the central area.

“The subways have become a showpiece in the city. They are shut down and it is a waste of money spent on it,” said Prem Kumar, a resident of Shanti Nagar. Another citizen said the BBMP should come up with a different alternative on what to do with the closed subways.

Approximately, `1,000 crore had been spent on constructing 15-20 subways in the city, under the guidance of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) chief engineer (major roads) Somashekar S. However, at present, even the civic body is unaware of who exactly is in charge of the subways. “The zonal chief engineers are in charge of them and the subways are not maintained properly. I don’t know why,” said Somashekar. He also added that only a few subways are shut down and not all.

When City Express enquired with two zonal chief engineers, they both denied being in charge. “The subways do not come under us. It belongs to Major roads chief engineer as per BBMP commissioner’s order,” said B S Prasad, BBMP CE (east). Govinda Raju, BBMP CE (west) agreed, adding that only the sweeping of the subway was looked after by them.