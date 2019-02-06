Preserving nature through art and paintings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Renowned Kochi artists Sidharta and Sandhyambika are in the city for a painting exhibition that they have been working on since the past two years. A common theme in both their paintings is nature, evident through the use of different hues of green. Sidhartan says a canvas has always been his space for communication. “I try to picturise the natural ecosystem and strive to find new roots of understanding of the present day world. From the trees painted in Verdean Greens through the lemon yellow fruits, I try to immerse the viewer into a rare insight of nature. The painted tree gets transformed into blooming ideas and inter-connected thoughts,” he says.

Trees such as papaya, mango, plantain and cashew are abundant in his paintings and he reveals that he includes them to preserve them from the “fierce aura of modernisation.” Agrees Sandhyambika, who says she used her creative liberties to assign bright colours to detailed patterns, in order to replicate objects as they appear in real life. “I have used art as a medium to address pressing environmental issues such as conservation and threatened habitats since art can educate the viewer,” she says.

Both the artists agree that their biggest challenge was executing their ideas on a canvas. “Their approach to nature followed by the wilful act of cruelty is painful. This negatively impacts the natural habitats of plants and animals.

These small painful elements take their shape into my paintings,” says Sidhartan. However, Sandhyambika is quick to assure that art lovers will feel nothing but a positive vibe among their paintings.The exhibition will be on display at Chithrakala Parishath Art Gallery, till February 7, from 10.30am-7.30pm.