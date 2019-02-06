Relief to advertisers: Karnataka HC quashes BBMP resolution banning all kinds of ads in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to advertisers, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed the BBMP’s resolution banning all types of advertisement for one year in the city.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav pronounced the judgement quashing the resolution passed by the BBMP on August 6, 2018.

Questioning the validity of a blanket ban on ads, several advertisement companies have moved the court on the grounds that the ban is unconstitutional and has affected the livelihood of advertisers and their employees.

The BBMP had resolved to ban all kinds of advertisements in the larger interest of the public, protect the aesthetic beauty of the city in particular.