Rowdy attacks CCB team, gets shot in the knee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old rowdy involved in 30 cases, including attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and extortion, was nabbed after Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths shot him in his leg on Tuesday evening.

The rowdy, ‘Slum’ Bharath, a resident of Rajagopalnagar, was shot by a sub-inspector when he allegedly attacked a constable who tried to nab him.

Bharath was released from jail in December, but was back to his criminal ways. He continued to take ‘supari’ for contract killings, and had even made it known that he planned to kill a local leader.