School bags become students’ nightmare

The next time you are sending your child to school, pick up their school bags to check the weight.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The next time you are sending your child to school, pick up their school bags to check the weight. With the state government yet to issue any orders fixing standard weights for school bags, children across the city tote an average of 10 kg in their bags to school. CE visited a wide variety of schools to see just how heavy school bags have become for students between classes 1 to 10. Shockingly, all bags were found to be heavier than the standard prescribed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, which has issued these guidelines for states to implement. 

Shruthi Purohit, a mother of two, has to walk with her kids to school and back just so that she can carry their school bags for them. Despite it being a five-minute walk, she accompanies them regularly as they are unable to carry their bags weighing around 5 kg each by themselves. “It hurts my back to carry it, for them it must be worse. If they have an English period, they carry the textbook, classwork, homework and workbook,” Purohit said. 

Her daughter in the 4th standard and her son in the 1st standard, have more or less the same bag weight of around 5 kg. “Previously, the homework of all subjects used to be done in one book only. But now, teachers insist on separate homework books for each subject. I have complained to the school several times about this but they have not taken action.”

Joy V R, a parent whose son studies in the 4th grade fears the commute the most. “My son’s school bag is around 4.5 kgs. He carries it over one shoulder and has his lunch bag in the other hand. I see him struggle to board the bus while holding onto the railing with one hand. In the evenings, he may not get a seat and has to stand for a distance of 9 km,” Joy explained.

 “I see him bending and slouching while carrying the bag and what I fear most, is him falling down due to the weight,” Joy said, adding that individual shelves or lockers will be helpful as the class cupboard cannot fit all the children’s books.

TAGS
School Bags Ministry of Human Resource Development

