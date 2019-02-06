SSLC hall tickets come with question paper codes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To avoid confusion among candidates appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has printed question paper codes on admission/hall tickets this year, for examinations scheduled to be held between March 21 and April 4, 2019.This has been done considering that during the 2018 exams, there was confusion when freshers were issued repeater scheme question papers.

Following this, private school managements and parents had demanded that the board print question papers in different colours. During the March/April 2018 exams, many centres in Bengaluru South witnessed confusion among students, when repeater question papers were issued to freshers.

Most students who were not aware of it, tried to attempt the same paper, and only brought it to the notice of the room supervisors after struggling. “It was a big problem, and many students ended up cracking question papers that were not meant for them, last year. This is why we demanded that question paper bundles be packed in different colours, and the responsibility of distributing the question papers carefully be placed on room supervisors,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

According to board officials, this measure of printing question paper codes on admission/hall tickets will help candidates know which question papers they have got, and in case they get a question paper with a different code mentioned on their admission ticket, they can verify it with the room supervisor and get the correct one.