Techies, say ta-ta to long commutes

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters to Whitefield area have a new reason to cheer. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will float tenders this week for a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will entail the development of 14 alternate connectivity roads to ITPL, thereby coming to the rescue of those who have been spending extra time travelling due to ongoing Metro work in the area.The BBMP has identified about 43 km of roads along 14 various stretches, at the cost of Rs 80 crore, to provide better connectivity for commuters.

The project, which was announced in the 2018-2019 financial year by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, involves BBMP taking up improvement works such as remodelling of footpaths, carriageway and remodelling drainage systems to provide uniform carriageways that can reduce inconvenience along roads.

Speaking to City Express, Jayashankar Reddy, Executive Engineer, Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP said, “The government has approved the action plan for the project recently and we will start conducting the DPR by next month.

However, we believe that the work will start by December this year. Since the BBMP will only be developing the existing stretch and no land acquisition is involved in the project, the work can be completed soon,” he said.

However, according to the approved action plan, the BBMP will take up the work for two years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 financial years by spending `20 crore and `60 crore for two years, which means the project will be completed before March 2020.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech last year had said, “Whitefield area in Bengaluru city has been hit by the huge traffic due to ongoing Metro construction in the area. Thus the government will take up the development of 14 roads providing alternative connectivity to ITPL to mitigate the inconvenience caused.”