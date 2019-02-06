Home Cities Bengaluru

Techies, say ta-ta to long commutes

Commuters to Whitefield area have a new reason to cheer.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

The alternative road connectivity project is estimated to cost `80 crore

By Manoj Sharma 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters to Whitefield area have a new reason to cheer. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will float tenders this week for a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will entail the development of 14 alternate connectivity roads to ITPL, thereby coming to the rescue of those who have been spending extra time travelling due to ongoing Metro work in the area.The BBMP has identified about 43 km of roads along 14 various stretches, at the cost of Rs 80 crore, to provide better connectivity for commuters. 

The project, which was announced in the 2018-2019 financial year by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, involves BBMP taking up improvement works such as remodelling of footpaths, carriageway and remodelling drainage systems to provide uniform carriageways that can reduce inconvenience along roads. 

Speaking to City Express, Jayashankar Reddy, Executive Engineer, Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP said, “The government has approved the action plan for the project recently and we will start conducting the DPR by next month.

However, we believe that the work will start by December this year. Since the BBMP will only be developing the existing stretch and no land acquisition is involved in the project, the work can be completed soon,” he said. 

However, according to the approved action plan, the BBMP will take up the work for two years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 financial years by spending `20 crore and `60 crore for two years, which means the project will be completed before March 2020. 

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech last year had said, “Whitefield area in Bengaluru city has been hit by the huge traffic due to ongoing Metro construction in the area. Thus the government will take up the development of 14 roads providing alternative connectivity to ITPL to mitigate the inconvenience caused.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Commuters BBMP Detailed Project Report Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp