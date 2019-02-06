This device can convert text to Braille in real time 

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students from MVJ College of Engineering have developed a device called ‘bBook’ that converts text into braille in real time. Once a person with a visual impairment places the device over the text, it uses the six pins on its surface to convert the text.

A small camera in the bBook is used to scan text, which is then processed and the data generated is used to drive a braille unit. This unit gives the input character equivalent to braille. “A person can also download the latest news articles. A specially designed audio interface will be available, which will enable the user to use voice-control,” said Rohit Natesh, a student at the college.

The device can also be connected to mobile phones in order to receive notifications from the bBook application. It works in three speeds - slow, medium and fast - that is 4 seconds, 2.5 seconds and 1.5 seconds. They have been working on the device for five months now. “It has been a pleasure to work with my students. We hope to receive more feedback from blind schools,” said Desikan Srinivasan, assistant professor at MVJ College of Engineering.