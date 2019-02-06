‘Violence has been part of human dna’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I totally look forward to the list of must-watch TV shows, web series, films and gaming, and simultaneously, at times, venture into the waters of GECs (General Entertainment Channels). However, browsing through the portals of entertainment, one striking aspect which seems pervasive, is an ungainly amount of programming which is drawing from the basics of animalistic behaviour: unabashed violence, sex, mutilation, gore and more.

Come to think of it, I don’t think it’d be fair to call it animalistic. In fact, animal behaviour seems to have the justification and logic of survival. One cannot ascribe vilifying labels like ‘sadistic lion’, ‘spiteful giraffe’, ‘hurtful rabbit’—that’s only in their human depiction. The animal world is, by far, nonchalant. They seldom kill out of sheer spite or indulge in studied cruelty and torture.

So, what is the reason behind such depictions? Why are the so-called period dramas (medieval or prehistoric) and the crop of crime, horror and ‘serial killer’ shows—many artistically done, with good production values but a shocking dose of gruesome violence and body count—finding so much popularity?

One view is that violence—direct and indirect—has been a part of the human DNA. Killing, loot, plunder, wars and civil strife have existed since time immemorial, often as a show of strength. But as civilizations evolved, a shift away from the barbaric tendencies and towards more non-violent societies has been at play. In fact, statistics show that violence in the last five decades has been at an all-time low. A significant fall in world wars, capital and corporal punishment, homicides—all the data show downward trends, when compared to previous centuries.

Terrorism is, of course, the anomaly, but many academics and statisticians look at its impact, clinically, as ‘low death- high publicity’ phenomena.In this seemingly more evolved society, where even smacking your own child is frowned upon and a concerted effort to weed out forms of force is afoot, it’s interesting to see that the space which violence acquired in our natural lives, is shifting into the virtual world—a domain which we consciously create and have full control over. There are no unchained forces of nature in the reckoning here; it’s all the invention of the human mind where we have all the tools of imagination to create something wonderful.

So, the questions come storming into the head: Instead of creating something uplifting and inspiring, why is there overarching appeasement to the basal, and conscious creation of delinquencies, angst, slaughter and carnage, to such a bloated degree?

What is the appeal of this violent programming, where one struggles to spot human goodness—where the majority of characters are dark and negative; where sunshine is a rare commodity?

In the journalistic world, to catch instant attention, there may be an adherence to 'if it bleeds, it leads', but in the mass entertainment world, what is the basic appeal? Which buttons are being pressed? Confronting violence in our real lives and also continuing to seek stimulated violence and darker human emotions in the reel world is intriguing.