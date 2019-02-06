We’ve faith in IAF, says pilot Abrol’s family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Family members of Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who died in the Mirage-2000 crash that took place last Friday at the HAL Airport on Tuesday have stated that they have faith in the Indian Air Force and are awaiting the report of the court of inquiry constituted to look into the incident.

Samir Abrol

On February 1, the Mirage-2000 aircraft had crashed, killing both the pilots—Squadron Leader Samir Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddharth Negi. Squadron Leader Abrol’s brother Sushant Abrol posted a statement on his Facebook wall and also put up a public status update asking for people’s support for pilots who lose their lives.

In another moving post, Garima Abrol, the pilot’s wife, wrote about how the family had been left shattered by the incident and how the job of a test pilot was both unforgiving and thankless. She also commented on how air warriors of the IAF were given outdated machines to fight with and how they still managed to deliver with all their ‘prowess and might’.