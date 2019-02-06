What does it mean to love and be loved?

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Is it not very important, while we are young, to be loved and to love? It seems to me that most of us neither love nor are loved. And I think it is essential, while we are young, to understand this problem very seriously; because, it may be that, while we are young, we can be sensitive enough to feel it, to know its quality, to know its perfume; and perhaps when we grow older, it will not be entirely destroyed. So, let us consider the question - that is, not that you should not be loved but that you should love.

What does it mean? Is it an ideal? Is it something far away, unattainable? Or is it something that can be felt by each one at odd moments of the day? To feel it, to be aware, to know the quality of sympathy, the quality of understanding, to help naturally, to aid another without any motive, to be kind, to be generous, to have sympathy, to care for something, to care for a dog, to be sympathetic to the villager, to be generous to your friend, to be forgiving, is that what we mean by love? Or is love something in which there is no sense of resentment, something which is everlasting forgiveness? And is it not possible while we are young, to feel it? Most of us, while we are young, do feel it a sense of outward agony, sympathy to the villager, to a dog, to those who are little. And should it not be constantly tended?

Should you not always have some part of the day when you are helping another, or tending a tree or garden, or helping in the house or in the hostel, so that, as you grow into maturity, you will know what it is to be considerate naturally - not with an enforced considerateness, not with a considerateness that is merely a negative word for one’s own happiness, but with that considerateness that is without motive. So, should you not, when you are young, know this quality of real affection? It cannot be brought into being, you have to have it; and those who are in charge of you, like your guardian, your parents, your teachers, must also have it. Most people have not got it. They are concerned with their achievements, with their longings, with their success, with their knowledge and with what they have done.

So, should you not, while you are young, know what it is to take care of the rooms, to care for a number of trees that you yourself dig and plant, so that there is a feeling, a subtle feeling of sympathy, of care, of generosity, the actual generosity - not the generosity of the mere mind - that means, you give to somebody the little that you may have? If that is not so, if you do not feel that while you are young, it will be very difficult to feel that when you are old.

So, if you have that feeling of love, then perhaps you can awaken that in others. And that implies, does it not?, that sympathy and affection are not the result of fear. But, you see, it is very difficult to grow in this world without fear, without having some personal motive in action. The older generation have never thought about the problem of fear; or if they have thought about it abstractly, generally, they have never applied it actually in daily existence.