Woman attempts suicide in police commissioner’s office

A 28-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide in the police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road on Tuesday evening.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 28-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide in the police commissioner’s office on Infantry Road on Tuesday evening. She was rushed to Bowring Hospital by police personnel and is now out of danger. Police said she had been in a relationship with a private firm employee for the last 10 months.

He had promised to marry her but later refused, following some dispute. She then approached Mahila Sahayavani, which counselled both of them. Vidhana Soudha police have registered a suicide attempt case against the woman, who was found dead in the office.

