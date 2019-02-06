Woman’s body found in forest, cops suspect lover in mysterious case 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman working at a fuel station was mysteriously found dead in the forest area of Santhemavatturu near Kunigal in Tumakuru district. The police suspect her lover is behind her murder. The deceased has been identified as Arpita, a resident of a paying guest accommodation in Yeswanthpur. Arpita’s body was found on February 3 morning - villagers passing by noticed the body and alerted the police. Her work uniform was how the police were able to identify her, after alerting all fuel stations in the area.

For last six months, Arpita had been staying away from her mother and younger sister, who reside in Basaveshwaranagar. According to Kunigal police, some unknown persons brought Arpita to the forest and bludgeoned her to death on February 2. There are no signs of rape, but police suspect that her lover Lohit is behind the murder.

The body has been handed over to the family after the post mortem. Arpita’s mother did not reveal much about her daughter’s reasons for staying away from them. Arpita’s mobile phone is also missing, an investigating officer said.

A murder case has been registered at Hulidurga police station, and further investigation is underway.