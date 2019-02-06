Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth arrested for trying to buy beer with fake Rs 2,000 note  

The youth, Tejaram, a resident of LR Lane in Chickpet, who works in a garment store, bought mainly beer and some valuables.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 27-year-old’s luck ran out on Sunday after days of splurging fake Rs 2,000 notes. He had made the fake notes at a photo studio with the help of a friend. The youth, Tejaram, a resident of LR Lane in Chickpet, who works in a garment store, bought mainly beer and some valuables, until the cashier of a bar realised that the notes were fake on Sunday.

When asked to pay using another note, Tejaram allegedly tried to escape. Beat police constables noticed people chasing a youth and swung into action, and caught Tejaram. The incident occurred at a bar at Shanthala Circle in Majestic at at 5.45 pm on Sunday. Tejaram had ordered two bottles of beer with the fake note. Suspecting the note was fake, cashier Raju inspected it closely. Tejaram pulled out another note, but instead of handing it over, he ran away.

Tejaram was caught by constables of Cottonpet police station. On checking his pocket, police found four more fake notes. The police took him to the station and interrogated him. Tejaram then revealed that he had watched videos on social media to learn how to make fake Rs 2,000 notes, and decided to try his luck. He discussed this with his friend Akash, who owns the photo studio.  The duo downloaded the image of the note and took printouts.

The police took a complaint from cashier Raju, and also arrested Akash at his studio. They also seized the printer used, five fake notes, and the system used to download the images. An officer said, “The duo could have been circulating fake notes for a while, we are yet to ascertain how many.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake Currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp