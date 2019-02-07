Babus duck notice in scam probe

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite top officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issuing notices to zonal officials to submit the report on the missing compactors and auto tippers, the officials have ignored them.

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner, and Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner from Solid Waste Management (SWM) had also asked for explanation from the ward level engineers on fake payments for auto tippers and compactors from the past five years. Although two notices and circulars were issued to the officials, they have not replied even after three months.

In 2018, about 100 of the 594 compactors, and about 3,500 of the 5,000 auto tippers had gone missing when the BBMP planned to install Radio Frequency Identification Device on the garbage vehicles.

The civic body has been making payments of Rs 1,70,000 for each compactor and Rs 30,000 for each auto tipper (Revised to Rs 58,000) every month since 2013. The total payment is Rs 330 crore for these fake compactors and auto tippers in the last five years.

The BBMP was ordered to investigate the matter and it found that of 3,584 registered entries of auto tippers in the city, 1,047 were fake entries, and of the 628 registered compactors, 139 were fake.

The BBMP learnt that vehicle registration numbers of those fake auto tippers and compactors never existed in the National Transport Database.

In his report to the BBMP on this matter, Khan had said the fake billing of compactors and auto tippers might be a scam around Rs 400 crore.BBMP which has been contemplating handing over the scam probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), decided to seek reports from the zonal officials of the BBMP who had authenticated and registered those fake registration vehicles before the move.

Randeep said, “We have not received any report from the zonal officials even after two notices being issued. I will wait for a week for their report and then place this matter up before the commissioner. However, the zonal officials will be held responsible. Recently we have developed a new application and Global Positioning System (GPS) to have accountability on these tippers, which again have not seen registration of vehicles. The next action will be taken at the commissioner’s level on legal grounds against these zonal officials in this matter.”

Fact file

● Of 3,584 registered entries of auto tippers in the city, 1,047 were fake entries

● Of the 628 registered compactors, 139 were fake

● Scam to the tune of Rs 400 crore