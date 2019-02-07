BBMP beautifying 22 lakes; 80 more to go

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started works to rejuvenate 22 lakes in the city. Bengaluru, once known as ‘City of Lakes’, has lost many of its water-bodies to encroachment through illegal activities and pollution over the years.The civic body plans to develop the lakes by beautifying them and constructing footpaths around them, besides desilting and fencing to stop encroachment.

The Palike is spending an estimated Rs 20 crore to rejuvenate these lakes, according to senior officials.With 167 lakes under the civic body, 65 lakes have already been developed, works on 22 have been initiated while 80 others need to be developed. A total of 37 lakes (including the 22 where works have begun) have been identified for development, for which a sanctioned amount of Rs 348 crore has been received.

“Where lakes have been encroached, action will be taken by the revenue department,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest, (Lakes), BBMP, T Jagannatha Rao.

“We require another `200 crore from the state to develop the remaining 80 lakes in the city.As of now, work is under progress for the 22 lakes,” said Heggade SN, Deputy Conservator of Forest, (Lakes), BBMP, adding that work should be completed within a year or so.

Last year, after three years of conducting surveys with the revenue department and other government bodies, BBMP listed 19 lakes that have been encroached out of BBMP’s 167 lakes.But no action has been taken so far. According to the report, layouts formed by BDA employees, bus depots and education

institutions were among the main encroachers.

According to the report, local civic agencies have also constructed roads on the water bodies.BM Vijay Shankar, deputy commissioner, Bangalore urban district is yet to comment on the issue.

List of 20 lakes currently under development:

Garudachar Pallya lake, Iblur lake, Kaggadasapura lake, Chikkabasavanapura lake, Hoodi lake, Hoodigiddna lake, Kalena Agrahara lake, Begur lake, Gottigere lake, Subrahmanyapura lake, Sarakki lake, Annappanapallya lake, Nagarabhavi lake, Vishwaneedam lake, Horamavu Agara lake, Devarabeesanahalli lake, Singapura lake, Bhattarahalli lake, Sadaramangala lake, Siddapura lake, Bhogenahalli lake and Panatthur lake. (These lakes were maintained by Bangalore Development Authority and handed to BBMP in December 2015.)