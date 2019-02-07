Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP likely to challenge HC order on one-year ad ban

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to challenge the Karnataka High Court order quashing the civic body’s council resolution of August 2018 to ban advertisements for one year.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

No new licences for advertisements have been issued over the last two years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to challenge the Karnataka High Court order quashing the civic body’s council resolution of August 2018 to ban advertisements for one year.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express, “Although the HC has quashed the resolution dated August 6, 2018, the court has not yet taken up individual grievances and entitlement of the petitioners to carry on their business. The court has stated that the assertions of the petitioners that they were entitled to continue advertising will be taken up later.”

“However, the court has not restrained the BBMP from exercising the rights of the corporation to initiate action against illegal advertisements. We, therefore, will not allow any illegal hoardings to come up. I have already given instructions to our legal cell to challenge the order  before the Hon’ble Division Bench of the Hon’ble High Court,” he said.

No new licences till new bye-laws in place

Over legal implications of the HC verdict, sources from legal cell of the BBMP, said, “The issue is that BBMP’s council had passed a resolution that there would be no advertisements for one year. This resolution would not affect existing advertisements that are licensed. The BBMP has not issued licences for advertisements for the last two years. Moreover, the court has quashed the ban for one year, but it has not asked us to issue licences for advertisements in the coming days. So the BBMP will not issue new licences. The BBMP has prepared the new advertisement bye-law, which has already been sent to the government. No licences will be issued till that bye-law is implemented.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp