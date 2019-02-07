Bengaluru-based aircraft pilot, his student go missing in Philippines; search ops on

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based aircraft pilot, who was working as a trainer in the Philippines, has gone missing as his aircraft lost contact during touch-and-go exercises being carried out between the Plaridel and Subic airports. The announcement was made by the country’s aviation regulator on Wednesday. The aircraft was piloted by Instructor pilot Naveen and his student pilot Kuldeep Singh as his passenger.

Thirty-year-old Naveen N, was onboard the Cessna C-152 aircraft, bearing tail number RPC-2724 which is believed to have gone missing over the Samal-Bataan area and according to local media reports, the plane took off from Plaridel airport at 7.20 AM local time and landed at Subic airport at 7.51 AM before taking off again to return to Plaridel.

Captain Naveen is a resident of Nandini Layout in Bengaluru and his father Nagaraj is employed in the Public Works Department (PWD) here. After being unable to reach Naveen for more than one day, the worried parents left on Tuesday for the Philippines to get more information about the search as the authorities still had no clue about the aircraft or its occupants four days after it went out of contact.

Vipul Siddanakatte, a friend of Naveen, employed with an Indian airline, said, “The search operations are ongoing and we tried to reach the embassy to alert them about the incident. They should have pressed choppers into service immediately.”

The Philippines coast guard has also joined in the search and has deployed a multi-role response vessel in the waters east of Orion, Bataan to search for the missing aircraft.